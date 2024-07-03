Government Communication Forum discusses aspects of 2024 parliamentary elections

The Government Communication Forum discusses on Tuesday various facets of the 2024 parliamentary elections (Petra photo)

AMMAN — The Government Communication Forum discussed on Tuesday various facets of the 2024 parliamentary elections.

During the weekly forum, minister of political and parliamentary affairs, Haditha Khraisha, said that “The upcoming House of Representatives will have a different shape... We await a House of Representatives based on parliamentary party groups”.

He added that the electoral law women’s political participation in multiple ways, as well as youth’s political involvement. “Current efforts are aimed towards translating the royal vision for increasing the base of participation in decision-making.”

He also talked about the role of the Independent Election Commission in fostering participation in the electoral process.

The Independent Elections Commission set the Parliamentary elections for September 10 (Tuesday), following the issuance of a Royal Decree was, in accordance with Paragraph I of Article 34 of the Constitution, ordering holding the elections in the manner stipulated in the law.

The elections for the House of Representatives this year will be held in accordance with the new electoral law which was among the outcomes of the political modernisation efforts in the Kingdom.

Furthermore, the minister said that “30 per cent of the seats will be for political parties, which accounts for 41 seats”, adding that later on, the percentage will increase to 50, then 60 per cent.