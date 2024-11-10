Golden Ahmad: A cinematic exploration of Jordanian social struggles

AMMAN – What started as a simple connection through BlaBla Jordan, a popular language exchange hub in Amman, has evolved into a remarkable cinematic project, uniting Iraqi-German filmmaker Mustafa Khalaf and Jordanian voice actor Ahmad Dahabi. Together, they have created The Golden Ahmad, a visual project that dives into the complexities of identity, love, and culture, all framed within the realities of Jordanian society.

Their project recently won first place at a pitching competition in Germany, recognised for its raw authenticity and cross-cultural appeal.

“Ahmad has a special story,” Khalaf told The Jordan Times. “He faces struggles that many Jordanians share, but with his grasp of Western culture, his excellent English, his blond hair, he felt like a unique character, who could easily resonate with Western audiences and make them look through his blue eyes at the current Arab zeitgeist.”

Through the story of Ahmad, Khalaf wants to delve into societal issues in the Arab world that he observed during his time in Jordan. “For instance, what is happening before a wedding, in Jordan? I started to ask around, better understand the issues surrounding marriage, and I decided to encourage a dialogue around these topics,” he explained.

At the heart of the story is Golden Ahmad, a 33-year-old Jordanian with big dreams but limited means. The story follows as he navigates through cultural and financial challenges of gathering a 20,000 JD dowry to marry the love of his life, which is a price far out of reach given his work in construction. Ahmad’s primary asset is his voice-acting talent, honed from countless hours of watching Hollywood movies. He uses this skill to adopt multiple personas, immersing himself in different social circles to drum up business as a voice actor.

Khalaf’s cinematic approach to The Golden Ahmad diverges from traditional documentary methods. “I usually work on fictional cinema. For this project, though I had to capture a real-life story, Ahmad’s life is already dramatic enough,” Mustafa remarked, “so there is no need to add too much drama into it. This is real life. Instead of having Ahmad simply recounting his story, we placed him in situations that allow the audience to see beyond his public personas and uncover his authentic self.”

This approach transforms The Golden Ahmad into both a character exploration and a reflection on Jordanian society. After pitching their story to a German audience and winning first place, Mustafa and Ahmad’s team won not only accolades but also invaluable resources through the pitch competition funding.

“With this win, we will receive all the equipment we need and a crew,” Khalaf noted. However, a major challenge remains: the cost of shooting in Jordan. “The story belongs in Amman, which is why we are now actively looking to connect with the Jordanian cinema scene to secure the necessary support to shoot the film here.”

The film also covers a theme that resonates deeply with Jordanian youth: the dream of a future in the West. “So many young people in Jordan dream of moving West, of breaking through barriers,” explained Mustafa. “Ahmad himself has always felt slightly out of place – a fair-skinned, blond-haired Jordanian growing up watching American movies and seeing people who looked like him on the screen,” he continued.

“This movie can also be the story of a migrant before he migrates, whether Ahmad finally decides to migrate or not,” Khalaf noted. “We want to tell a story that resonates with Western audiences, to show them the lives of people before they migrate. In this way, the film is not only about Ahmad, but about all the people who feel a connection to the West, even though they probably never left their home country.”

The concept trailer for Golden Ahmad, released on November 1 in Amman, captures this vision through both light-hearted and poignant scenes. Filmed across more than 15 locations in just over a day, the trailer presented the serious financial strain linked to marriage in an entertaining way, exposing the societal expectations and financial pressures facing Ahmad and many others like him.

The Golden Ahmad aims to offer a glimpse into Jordanian life, resonating with viewers in both the West and Jordan itself. The duo hopes this journey will encourage audiences to see Jordan – and Ahmad – with fresh eyes, revealing the resilience, humour, and dreams that define this unique story. Their goal is now to bring The Golden Ahmad to life on screens, inspiring meaningful conversations and deeper understanding across cultures.