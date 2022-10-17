Global cooperation key to ‘turn challenges into opportunities’ — Ziadin

Second Deputy Lower House Speaker Haitham Ziadin speaking during the 145th session of the Inter-Parliamentary Union Assembly, in Kigali, Rwanda, on Monday (Petra Photo)

AMMAN — Jordan believes in "resetting globalisation" through advancing joint global action for the benefit of all, an idea presented by His Majesty King Abdullah less than two years ago, Second Deputy Lower House Speaker Haitham Ziadin said on Monday.

Ziadin’s remarks came during the 145th session of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly, held in Kigali, Rwanda, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The MP said that the world is heading towards a “harsher crossroads”, as challenges have become more tragic starting from the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change issues, water scarcity and food security crises, all of which "exacerbate some nations’ turn towards an arms race and war mongering", instead of focusing efforts on development priorities.

He added that crises are complex, and no country alone can face challenges by itself. Wars across the world have paved the way for increased extremism, with conflicts creating environments that enable the spread of misleading ideologies that affect all countries of the world, he said.

The lawmaker also said that Jordan has revised all laws regulating political life to include provisions for women's political participation and empowerment.

Ziadin also expressed the Kingdom's rejection of all practices related to the killing, destruction and forced migration of the Palestinian people, reaffirming Jordan’s condemnation of the atrocity of the Israeli occupation.

He also called on participants to cooperate at a high level in order to unify efforts to “turn challenges into opportunities”.

He stressed that the Kingdom supports all efforts aiming to realise peace, security and prosperity for all peoples of the world.