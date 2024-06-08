GJU ranks among top 950 universities in 2025 QS rankings

The German Jordanian University makes significant progress in the 2025 QS World University Rankings, achieving a rank of 901-950 globally and advancing about 20 per cent (Petra photo)

AMMAN — The German Jordanian University (GJU) has made significant progress in the 2025 QS World University Rankings, achieving a rank of 901-950 globally and advancing about 20 per cent, compared with the 2024 rank of 1001-1200.

It also came fifth among the Kingdom's universities, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

According to performance standards and indicators, the university made advances in several areas, ranking among the top 554 universities globally in the category of employment reputation and top 601 in academic reputation.

As for the faculty-to-student ratio, it came among the top 645 universities, and in the indicators of research impact, international research network and sustainability, it was ranked among the top 701 globally.

GJU competed in 2025 to be among the 26 per cent of universities that qualified for the ranking.

GJU was founded in 2005 by a Royal Decree, in accordance with a memorandum of understanding reached between the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research and the Federal Ministry of Education and Research of the Federal Republic of Germany, according to the university's website.

The university was modelled on the German applied-sciences model, characterised by their focus on putting knowledge into practice and on promoting knowledge transfer, the website added.