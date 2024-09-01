GFP, ICR conclude partnership to support refugees, vulnerable communities

GFP and IRC proudly mark the culmination of their two-year partnership (Photo courtesy of Generation for Peace)

AMMAN — Generations for Peace (GFP) and the International Rescue Committee (IRC) marked the culmination of their two-year partnership, which aimed to enhance the well-being, resilience, safety, protection, and access to essential services for communities in Irbid, Ghour, and Ajloun.

The partnership was under the “Provision of Sustainable Health and Protection Services to Refugees and Vulnerable Host Communities in Jordan” programme, and was implemented in strategic partnership with the Ministry of Youth and the Ministry of Education, according to a statement for The Jordan Times.

The programme encompassed four core components: Engaging Men through Accountable Practices (EMAP), Girls Shine, Caregivers, and the Sport and Arts for Peace sessions. The EMAP component aimed to equip male participants with the tools and knowledge to critically reassess current beliefs and amplify voices supporting women’s rights.

The Girls Shine component provided support and protection for adolescent girls in humanitarian settings, focusing on preventing and responding to Gender-Based Violence (GBV) by equipping them with the skills and resources to seek help if they encounter violence, the statement said. The Caregivers component promoted positive parenting skills, offering parents the knowledge and tools needed to understand and meet their children's needs during the teenage years.

Lastly, the Sport and Arts for Peace sessions focused on raising awareness of Gender-Based Violence (GBV) and reducing violence within communities, addressing the deep-rooted challenge of inequality within households through the unifying power of sports and arts.

The programme reached a total of 1,020 direct beneficiaries during the first year of implementation and 1,056 in the second year. These beneficiaries included men, women, boys, and girls, particularly those at risk of Gender-Based Violence (GBV), as well as GBV survivors from various age groups, the statement said.