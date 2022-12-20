Germany tops up humanitarian funding to UNHCR Jordan by 20.4 million euros

This year, Germany’s humanitarian assistance to UNHCR Jordan in the context of the Syria crisis amounts to 44.99 million euros (Photo: © picture alliance/Rainer Jensen/dpa|Rainer Jensen)

AMMAN — With an additional 20.4 million euros to UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, made available through a special-purpose contribution, Germany has again demonstrated its steadfast commitment to support refugees in Jordan, said a statement from the German embassy.

At a time when the winter months are exposing the most vulnerable to increased economic hardship when it comes to covering rent, bills and food expenses, an additional 11.65 million euros of funding will go towards UNHCR’s programme budget, while another 8.75 million euros will benefit UNHCR’s winterisation efforts in Jordan.

This winter, more than 100,000 refugee households in refugee camps and communities in Jordan will receive one-time winter cash assistance through UNHCR’s winterisation support. Germany’s flexible funding to the UNHCR programme budget will support the refugee agency’s interventions in providing cash and protection assistance to refugees in Jordan throughout the year, the statement said.

The German Ambassador to Jordan, Bernhard Kampmann, said: “We hope that this contribution will help vulnerable refugee families through the tough winter months and show them that the world has not forgotten about them. Germany will continue to support Jordan and other host countries in caring for refugees.”

This year, Germany’s humanitarian assistance to UNHCR Jordan in the context of the Syria crisis amounts to 44.99 million euros. With a total humanitarian envelope of 120 million euros for Jordan in 2022, Germany remains a committed humanitarian partner and second-largest bilateral donor to Jordan, concluded the statement.