German envoy for Middle East hails Jordan’s role in Gaza aid

AMMAN — German Special Envoy for Middle East Humanitarian Issues Ambassador Deike Potzel on Monday praised Jordan's humanitarian efforts in Gaza under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah.

Potzel made her remarks during a meeting with journalists, on the sidelines of her fourth visit to Jordan since the start of the war on Gaza, to hold discuss with her Jordanian counterparts about increasing the flow of aid to Gaza, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

She also highlighted Germany’s support for Jordan’s endeavours in Gaza, which include providing essential medical supplies and equipment, such as heart rate regulation devices and surgical supplies for Jordanian field hospitals, and supplying the Royal Jordanian Air Force with the necessary fuel for airdrops over Gaza.

The German envoy also referred to the German Air Force’s participation in the international air bridge to Gaza since mid-March, which has resulted in 24 airdrops delivering over 150 tonnes of relief supplies.

Potzel also emphasised that the combined efforts of Jordan, Germany, and other international partners are making a significant impact in providing necessary aid to the Palestinian people.

She also stressed that while air and sea aid are crucial, the continuation and increase of land aid are equally important, adding that Germany and Jordan have been collaborating with the UN to widen the Jordanian corridor’s capacity for land aid delivery to Gaza.

To facilitate this, Germany will contribute an additional 4 million euros for the purchase of trucks and fuel for relief convoys, the envoy said, adding that the German government has tripled its humanitarian support for Gaza civilians since last October, amounting to over 180 million euros and raising the total aid to approximately 255 million euros.

She also noted a recent contribution of 45 million euros to UNRWA in Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, and the West Bank, reaffirming Germany’s position as one of the largest humanitarian donors to the Palestinian territories.