German delegation inaugurates new UNRWA school in Talbiyeh refugee camp in Jordan

AMMAN — Niels Annen, Parliamentary State Secretary of the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), and Ben Majekodunmi, Chief of Staff of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), on Wednesday inaugurated the UNRWA Talbiyeh Elementary and Preparatory Boys’ Schools in the Talbiyeh Palestine refugee camp in Jordan.

The new school, which was rehabilitated, extended, furnished and equipped by a contribution of the German Government, through KfW Development Bank, under its Regional Programme for Improving the Living Conditions in Palestine Refugee Camps (REPAC), will benefit more than 1,200 Palestine refugee students. In addition to 16 classrooms, the new school features a library, science and computer labs as well as facilities for teachers and a canteen for students, according to an UNRWA statement.

Annen and the delegation toured the new building and met with students, teachers, and members of the UNRWA Student Parliament. Interacting with the delegation, students and education staff expressed their excitement about starting the new scholastic year in a positive learning and teaching environment.

Niels Annen of BMZ stated: "UNRWA has been a key partner for extending German support to Palestine Refugees throughout the region. Improving the living conditions for Palestine refugees, particularly through camp improvement interventions under the REPAC programme, is one of the key themes in our cooperation. Today, I am delighted to participate in the inauguration of the new Boys School in Talbiyeh camp and to see so many children benefiting and eager to pursue their education."

Thanking the Federal Government of Germany for its contribution, Majekodunmi said: “We are grateful for Germany’s longstanding support of the most vulnerable Palestine refugees. Germany’s sustained commitment to UNRWA has been a tremendous support to the agency’s efforts to ensure stability of its operations.”

The inauguration ceremony was also attended by Director General of the Department of Palestinian Affairs Rafiq Khirfan, Tamara Alrifai, UNRWA Director of External Relations and Communications, and Olaf Becker, Acting Director of UNRWA Affairs in Jordan.