Generations For Peace, Cinemagic, launch ‘Filmi’ training programme

The programme will provide comprehensive training in various areas of filmmaking to 20 youth in Jordan (Photo courtesy of GFP)

AMMAN — Generations For Peace (GFP), with the support of the Irish Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Embassy of Ireland in Jordan, has launched activities for the “Filmi” training programme in partnership with Belfast-based Cinemagic.

The programme will provide comprehensive training in various areas of filmmaking to 20 youth in Jordan. “Filmi” will provide an opportunity for participants to select a topic important to them and collaborate as a team to produce their own independent film, to be shot in Jordan, according to a GFP statement.

The training programme will include a series of five industry masterclasses presented by international production managers, screenwriters, and award-winning filmmakers including screenwriter and filmmaker Ryan Rowe, screenwriter, director and playwright Maire Campbell, assistant director Terry Bamber and producer-director Sam Nutt, who will also lead the crew in Jordan.

The “Filmi” training programme will cover a wide range of important aspects of film production, equipping the participants with both theoretical knowledge and practical skills. From scriptwriting and location scouting to the art of directing, the training will enhance participants’ understanding of the filmmaking process and hone their skills to create pathways for employment within Jordan’s rapidly growing film industry.

Ambassador of Ireland to Jordan, Marianne Bolger, said: “The Irish embassy in Jordan is delighted to once again partner with Generations For Peace and Cinemagic to deliver this exciting, meaningful and impactful programme. This project will provide an excellent platform for youth not only to learn skills in filmmaking and film production, but also to make an impactful intervention on a social issue they deem important.”

GFP President Mohanned Arabiat added: “We believe in the transformative power of youth to make our world a better place, and we know that filmmaking is an unparalleled tool for amplifying their impact.

“Not only do these sessions provide invaluable knowledge and skills, but they also offer participants the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to create an independent film that resonates with their life experiences and embodies their dreams for a future filled with peace and prosperity.”

Cinemagic CEO, Joan Burney Keatings, said: “… we are delighted to embark on another ground-breaking filmmaking initiative with young people in Jordan, including Syrian refugees. After the resounding success of last year’s programme and the production of Abia, we are looking forward to working with another incredible team of talent.”

“Filmi” follows the success of last year’s training programme, through which youth produced the award-winning short film “Abia”. The short film has since been showcased at various international film festivals and at the United Nations Headquarters in New York during the UN’s International Women’s Day celebration and the UN Commission on the Status of Women session. It focuses on asylum and gender-based violence, topics chosen by the youth in Jordan who participated in its production. “Abia” has been nominated for and won various awards, including the Best Foreign Language Film award at the 2022 British Short Film Awards.