GAM to issue subsidy cards for public transport vehicles

AMMAN — The Greater Amman Municipality (GAM) on Monday announced a mechanism to provide fuel subsidies for public transport vehicles in the capital through issuing subsidy cards.

GAM said that the subsidy cards are scheduled to be activated as of January 1. Licensed owners of taxi and service cabs will receive JD50 per month as subsidy for three months, while licenced owners of medium-sized buses will receive JD110 per month for three months, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra. Licensed owners of large passenger buses will receive JD150 per month for three months.

Director of transport operations at GAM Mohammed Sarihin said that public transport vehicles GAM jurisdiction includes 11,000 taxi cabs, 3,000 service cabs, and 200 medium-sized buses (coasters).

Sarihin said that coordination is ongoing with the Jordan Petroleum Products Marketing Company (JoPetrol) to issue the subsidy cards, which will be recharged at the beginning of each month for a three month period, via accredited and automated stations.

To receive the subsidy, applicants must provide a valid licence for public transport, the ID card of the owner of the vehicle (the original ID and a photocopy), commercial registration certificate and the authorised person must be present to sign official papers. If the vehicle is owned by a company, the individual must have a written authorisation.

Sarihin said that in the case a card is lost or damaged, the licensed owner should visit JoPetrol to issue a new one and pay a fee of JD5 as per regulations of JoPetrol.