GAM confirms: Winter preparations proceeding as normal

AMMAN — As temperatures begin to drop, the Greater Amman Municipality (GAM), confirmed that it has performed its regular winter weather preparations.

“The GAM follows a comprehensive winter preparation plan which allows its cadres to identify all rainwater drainage sites, thereby enabling addressing any issues at the site as soon as possible,” GAM Spokesperson Naser Rahamneh, told The Jordan Times on Monday.

The spokesperson also confirmed that the inspection of sewage networks in Amman started in September. He added that field tours are conducted periodically in order to ensure the smooth running of operations.

According to a GAM statement sent to The Jordan Times, GAM cadres have inspected and maintained water drainage systems and pumps, cleaned manholes and unclogged box culverts.

Additionally, the GAM has urged the public to contact its helpline at 102 or 117180 as needed amid adverse weather conditions.

The Greater Irbid Municipality, along with other municipalities in the Kingdom, has likewise confirmed its readiness for winter as it finalises its preparations for the season.

The Greater Irbid Municipality has allocated its cadres and prepared all necessary equipment for the cold season, according to a statement made available to The Jordan Times.