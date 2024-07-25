GAM announces invitation for “Amman Smart City Project” Tender

The Project is part of a broader national drive to modernise Amman, enhance its urban service delivery, aid in smart transition and guide future investments (Photo by Sophie Constantin)

AMMAN — As per royal directives to provide the best services for Amman city and its residents, The Greater Amman Municipality (GAM) announces an invitation for “Amman Smart City Project” Tender, (DBOT) Design- Build- Operate- Transfer, according to a statement for The Jordan Times.

The Project is part of a broader national drive to modernise Amman, enhance its urban service delivery, aid in smart transition and guide future investments. The Project is expected to aid the city in leveraging urban data through technology to make better, more informed decisions. GAM vision is to promote and activate the creation of a smart city platform that leverages the latest technologies and innovations to address challenges and provide efficient, reliable, and sustainable services to our residents, visitors and businesses.

The first phase, aiming at fostering collaboration with the private sector and integrating advanced technology into project implementation. This ambitious undertaking unfolds in four distinct packages of projects, with the inaugural phase focusing on four pivotal subprojects under the smart mobility theme, the statement said.