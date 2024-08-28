Frequent labour law changes confuse, calls for reform

Frequent changes to Labour and Social Security Laws are causing significant confusion among the public (JT File photo)

AMMAN — A recent paper published by Tamkeen for Legal Aid and Human Rights Organisation has revealed that frequent changes to Labour and Social Security Laws are causing significant confusion among the public, often resulting in misunderstandings that can affect their rights.

In a statement to The Jordan Times, Tamkeen stated, "constant revisions and changes to Labour and Social Security Laws lead to the distortion of these laws." However, the paper highlighted some positive changes, such as extending maternity leave to 90 days.

This reflects a growing recognition of the need to support working mothers and empowers women to enter the local labour market, contributing to the country's sustainable development.

The paper emphasised the importance of comprehensive reforms to these laws and called for a national dialogue to ensure justice and protect the rights of both labourers and employers.

“Women make up 15 per cent of primary breadwinners in their households in the Kingdom,” Tamkeen told The Jordan Times.

The recent changes also include a prohibition on dismissing pregnant employees, protecting them from discrimination and ensuring job security during and after pregnancy. However, the paper also argued that certain aspects still require further attention and re-examination.

Wafaa Manaseer, a working mother of two, told The Jordan Times on Wednesday, “It is important for us as employees to receive clear information and guidance relating to our social security and labour laws.

While such information is provided when we contact the relevant institutions, I believe there could be simpler ways to access it, such as through social media platforms or more frequent awareness campaigns.

Salma Ali, a Jordanian employer, added, “Sometimes, keeping up with changes—not only to social security and labour laws but to everything —is a bit tricky.” She noted the growing need for accessible, straightforward information to help the public navigate such changes.