Four UJ foreign language programmes granted international accreditation

By Rayya Al Muheisen - Aug 13,2023 - Last updated at Aug 13,2023

HRH Princess Alia Bint Al Hussein and guests during an event celebrating international accreditation for four language programmes at the University of Jordan on Sunday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — Under the patronage of HRH Princess Alia Bint Al Hussein, the University of Jordan (UJ) held an event on Sunday announcing that four programmes within the College of Foreign Languages received the “Evalag” international accreditation for a six-year term.

Evalag is short for “Evaluationsagentur Baden-Württemberg Institutional Accreditation”, which assesses the core functions of higher education institutions, makes recommendations for enhancement and awards the Evalag institutional quality label, according to their website.

“The programmes are Applied English Language, English Language and Literature, French Language and Literature, and Spanish and English Language,” UJ President Natheer Obaidat said during his remarks.

Obaidat highlighted the pivotal role of linguistic diversity in fostering cross-cultural understanding. Obaidat also emphasised the importance of students learning and exploring various languages.

“Such diversity serves as a conduit for greater cultural cohesion,” he said.

Obaidat voiced his pride in this achievement, which, according to him, mirrors the university’s forward-looking vision aimed at elevating internationalisation efforts.

He stressed the significance of equipping graduates with knowledge and relevant skills for the job market, including linguistic proficiency.

“Linguistic diversity plays a pivotal role in bolstering Jordan’s cultural and societal vitality, with universities serving as key conduits for these endeavours,” Obaidat noted.

In her remarks, Nahed Omaish, Dean of the College of Foreign Languages, described the international accreditation as a testament to the college’s commitment to delivering outstanding academic programmes and cultivating an enriching educational environment.

She lauded the dedication of both faculty and students, stressing that “this achievement underscores both faculty and students’ resolute efforts in upholding educational and research standards.”

Meanwhile, Abdul Rahman Takhaina, Assistant Dean for Quality and International Accreditation at the college, outlined the comprehensive evaluations, improvements to academic curricula and the overall enhancement of educational practices undertaken by the college.