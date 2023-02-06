Four sites managed by RSCN win ‘Traveller Review Awards 2023’

AMMAN — In recognition of its role in the management of natural reserves and protecting nature, four sites managed by the Royal Society for the Conservation of Nature (RSCN) have won the “Traveller Review Awards 2023”, presented by global travel platform Booking.com.

The sites include: Guest House and Rummana Campsite in Dana Biosphere Reserve; Azraq Lodge-Azraq Wetland Reserve and Mujib Chalets-Mujib Biosphere Reserve, according to a RSCN statement.

According to a letter sent by Glenn Fogel, President & CEO of Booking.com, the four sites obtained ratings exceeding 8.5 and reached 8.9 out of the total guest reviews, which is one of the highest ratings on the platform.

In his letter to the RSCN, Fogel stated: “This award is a distinguished achievement for the RSCN. Providing your distinguished services to guests shows your dedication, passion and a lot of hard work.” He expressed his appreciation of the RSCN and the staff of these sites for the “unique experience” they gave visitors.

Director General of the RSCN, Fadi Al Nasser, highlighted the importance of this award, which adds to the society’s list of prestigious international awards.

“This award reflects our commitment and sincerity in providing high-quality services that match the best standards in the management of reserves,” Nasser said.

He also added that these awards will push the RSCN to move forward in achieving its mission to protect nature and develop communities and continue to provide distinguished tourism services to the visitors of reserves.

The RSCN was established in 1966 with His Majesty the late King Hussein as the Honorary President. The RSCN has been given the responsibility by the government to care for and protect the Kingdom’s biodiversity. As such, it is one of the few national organisations in the Middle East to be granted such a public mandate.