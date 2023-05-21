Foundation stone laid for PSD’s BigData building

By JT - May 21,2023 - Last updated at May 21,2023

Public Security Directorate Director Maj. Gen. Obaidallah Maaytah, South Korea’s Ambassador to Jordan and officials pose for a photo during a ceremony to lay the foundation stone for the building of the Criminal Investigation Data Management project on Sunday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — Public Security Directorate Director Maj. Gen. Obaidallah Maaytah on Sunday attended a ceremony to lay the foundation stone for the building of the Criminal Investigation Data Management (BigData) project.

The event featured the presence of South Korea’s Ambassador to Jordan Kim Dong-gi, and an accompanying delegation.

The project aims to strengthen the capabilities of public security through an advanced data collection and analysis system used for crime prevention, detection and the provision of security and humanitarian services.

This initiative leverages the potential of digital transformation and artificial intelligence systems, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Maaytah expressed gratitude to the Korean government, its embassy in Amman and the Korean International Cooperation Agency for their significant efforts and support in the realisation of this project.

The Korean envoy commended the key role of the Jordanian police in maintaining security and combating crime in all forms.

He reaffirmed that the longstanding bilateral relationship with the Kingdom has yielded successful collaborations on various projects, including this initiative.