Former Kosovo president meets Senate president, FM

Senate President Faisal Fayez and former president of Kosovo Atifete Jahjaga during their meeting in Amman on Monday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — Senate President Faisal Fayez and former president of Kosovo Atifete Jahjaga met on Monday in Amman to discuss the latest regional developments and bilateral relations, paving the way for a more fruitful partnership between the two countries.

During the meeting, Fayez reviewed the security and economic challenges facing Jordan due to regional political and security conditions, referring to His Majesty King Abdullah’s great efforts to restore security and stability in the region, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He noted that Jordan is implementing economic, political and administrative reforms aimed at promoting Jordan and enabling it face various challenges.

The Senate president said that Jordan believes in peace, the values of love and justice, adding that the Kingdom rejects interference in the affairs of other nations and believes in the need to respect the sovereignty of other states and the rights of their people to self-determination.

Jahjaga commended Jordan's historic support of the people of Kosovo and its issues. In particular, the former president highlighted Jordan’s active participation in peacekeeping forces in Kosovo in the past, stressing that "this reflects the authenticity of Jordan's leadership and people in supporting just humanitarian causes, as well as Jordan being one of the first countries to recognise Kosovo's independence".

Also on Monday, Lower House Speaker Ahmad Safadi met with Jahjaga over ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries, mainly at the parliamentary level, Petra added.

Safadi said that the House is looking to Kosovo to reconsider its decision to move its embassy to Jerusalem.

Jahjaga stressed her country's appreciation of Jordan and His Majesty the King, who always represents “the voice of wisdom and moderation”. The former president referred to Jordan as the “first ally in the region” to enjoy the confidence and appreciation of the international community.

She also pledged to convey the Lower Chamber’s view regarding moving Kosovo's embassy to Jerusalem to decision-makers in Kosovo.