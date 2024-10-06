You are here
Foreign Ministry urges Jordanians in Lebanon to leave amid intensified Israeli attacks
By JT - Oct 06,2024 - Last updated at Oct 06,2024
AMMAN — The Foreign Ministry said on Sunday that it was closely following up the condition of Jordanians residing in Lebanon amidst ongoing Israeli attacks, confirming that no injuries have been reported so far.
Ministry spokesperson urged all Jordanians to leave Lebanon "as soon as possible", citing concerns over their safety amid heavy Israeli bombardment.
He said that the ministry said it has set up a crisis management unit to coordinate with the Jordanian embassy in Beirut.
The spokesperson stressed that both the ministry’s operations centre and the Jordanian embassy are working around the clock to provide assistance and facilitate the swift and safe departure of Jordanians from Lebanon.
Qudah also urged all Jordanians to exercise caution, follow the instructions of the Lebanese authorities and call the hotline of the Jordanian embassy in Beirut at +96181699837, Department of Operations and Consular Affairs at the Foreign Ministry: +962799562903, +962799562471, +962799562193, and E-mail: [email protected], the statement read.
