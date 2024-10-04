Foreign minister warns of Israeli escalation, calls for ceasefire in meeting with Churches for Peace

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi meets on Thursday with a delegation from Churches for Peace in the Middle East (Petra photo)

AMMAN — Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Thursday warned of the risks posed by the escalating Israeli aggression in the region.

During a meeting with a delegation from Churches for Peace in the Middle East, the top diplomat reiterated the need to stop the attacks on Gaza and Lebanon, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

Safadi stressed that establishing an independent, sovereign Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital on the pre-1967 borders remains the only viable solution for achieving lasting peace, security and stability in the region.

He also voiced concern over ongoing Israeli violations of Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, urging respect for the historical and legal status quo of the city.

The discussions also focused on strategies to end the regional escalation, address the humanitarian crisis caused by the Israeli aggression, and provide urgent assistance to Lebanon, which is grappling with the internal displacement of nearly one million of its citizens.

Also on Thursday, Safadi and Syrian Vice President Faisal Mekdad discussed efforts to reach a political solution to the crisis in Syria that preserves the country’s unity, stability and security, while also creating conditions for the voluntary return of refugees.

During a phone call, the sides reviewed the outcomes of a meeting between Safadi and Syrian Foreign Minister Bassam Sabbagh, held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York on September 28, according to another ministry statement.

Safadi also congratulated Mekdad on his recent appointment as vice president of Syria.

The two officials also discussed the dangerous escalation in the region and stressed the need to stop the Israeli aggression on Gaza, Lebanon and the occupied West Bank.

Also on Thursday, Safadi and Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya addressed the escalating tensions in the region, stressing the urgent need for de-escalation to prevent a broader conflict that could threaten regional and international peace and security.

During their discussion over the phone, the two ministers underscored the importance of an immediate ceasefire in Lebanon and the full implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

Safadi highlighted the need to support the initiative proposed by Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, which aligns with a joint proposal by US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron.

This proposal reaffirms Lebanon’s commitment to complying with UN Security Council Resolution 1701 once a ceasefire is established, the statement said.

Safadi and Iwaya also expressed their support for ongoing efforts to secure a prisoner exchange deal that would pave the way for an immediate and lasting ceasefire in Gaza.

Safadi reiterated that stopping the aggression in Gaza is a critical first step towards reducing tensions in the region.

The minister also called for an end to Israeli attacks in the West Bank and condemned the violations by extremists at Al Aqsa Mosque/Al Haram Al Sharif.

They also discussed enhancing cooperation in delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza and Lebanon, highlighting the severe humanitarian needs caused by Israel’s war in Gaza and the challenges Lebanon faces, with nearly one million citizens displaced due to the war.

Safadi reiterated the Kingdom’s commitment to using all available resources to protect its security and stability, stressing that Jordan would not allow any side to be a battleground.

The ministers also discussed ways to enhance ties between Jordan and Japan, which celebrate 70 years of establishing diplomatic relations this year.

Safadi also congratulated Iwaya on his recent appointment and expressed his appreciation for Japan’s ongoing support for Jordan’s development and economic programmes.

They also stressed their commitment to enhancing cooperation across various fields.

Also on Thursday, Safadi, in a phone call with Egypt’s Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, stressed the urgent need to stop the Israeli aggression on Gaza, the West Bank, and Lebanon.

Both ministers warned of the devastating consequences such aggression could have on regional and international peace and security, pushing the region towards the brink of a full-scale regional war.