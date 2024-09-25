Foreign minister meets counterparts over latest regional developments

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Tuesday continues his meetings with counterparts on the 79th session of the United Nations in New York (Petra photo)

AMMAN — Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Tuesday continued his meetings with counterparts, on the sidelines of the high-level week of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

During his meeting with Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide, Safadi discussed the developments in the region and efforts to stop the Israeli aggression on Gaza and Lebanon, as well as the dangerous escalation in the occupied West Bank, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

The two ministers stressed the need to continue efforts to reach genuine political grounds to achieve a just, lasting, and comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution that contributes to establishing a sovereign Palestinian state on the pre-1967 lines with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Safadi and Eide also discussed preparations for the upcoming ministerial meeting organised by the Arab-Islamic ministerial committee tasked with international efforts to stop the war on Gaza, along with Norway and the European Union.

They also reviewed bilateral relations and ways to enhance cooperation in various fields.

Safadi praised Norway’s important role as chair of the Ad Hoc Liaison Committee, which coordinates international aid to the Palestinian people.

The minister also held talks with Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar, focusing on efforts to stop the Israeli aggression on Gaza and Lebanon, and the dangerous escalation in the occupied West Bank.

The discussions also touched on the relations between the two countries and ways to boost them in different fields.

Safadi also met with New Zealand’s Foreign Minister Winston Peters over means to enhance cooperation in various fields.

The two ministers stressed the need for an effective international effort to stop the Israeli aggression on Gaza and Lebanon, and the dangerous escalation in the occupied West Bank, as a first and necessary step to de-escalate the region and avoid catastrophic repercussions.

They also signed an air services agreement between the two countries.

Safadi also held a meeting with Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Fuad Hussein, and Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, as part of the trilateral cooperation mechanism between Jordan, Iraq and Egypt.

The three ministers reaffirmed their shared commitment to enhancing trilateral cooperation in all areas to serve mutual interests and promote joint Arab action, in line with the directives of the leaders of the three countries.

Following the meeting, a joint statement was issued, which said that the ministers discussed the progress of trilateral cooperation in preparation for the upcoming trilateral summit at the leaders’ level in Cairo.

The statement said that the ministers also addressed the current dangerous escalation in the region, stressing that stopping this escalation begins with stopping the Israeli aggression on Gaza.

They condemned the Israeli aggression on Lebanon and emphasised that Israel is pushing the region towards a full-scale war.

They called on the international community and the UN Security Council to assume their responsibilities in stopping the war, noting that Israel bears full responsibility for this deterioration, which will have serious repercussions on the entire region.

In a meeting with Irish Foreign and Defense Minister Micheál Martin, Safadi highlighted the importance of joint efforts to stop Israeli aggression on Gaza and Lebanon, address the dangerous escalation in the occupied West Bank, protect civilians, and ensure the delivery of sufficient and sustainable humanitarian aid.

Both ministers stressed the necessity of supporting efforts to recognise the Palestinian state based on a two-state solution, ensuring the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people to establish their independent, sovereign state along the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Safadi also met with Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen to discuss the need to stop Israeli aggression against Gaza and Lebanon and the dangerous escalation in the occupied West Bank as a first step to prevent regional escalation.

Safadi also held talks with Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski, reiterating the depth of bilateral relations between Jordan and Poland and their mutual commitment to developing these ties across various sectors.

During the meeting, the ministers addressed several regional and international issues, particularly the efforts to stop Israeli aggression on Gaza and Lebanon.

Safadi also met with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi to discuss programmes aimed at supporting Syrian refugees and host communities.

They also emphasised the need for practical steps to create conditions for the voluntary return of Syrian refugees and the importance of continued international support for both the refugees and the host countries.

Safadi also warned of the dangers posed by declining international support for Syrian refugees, reiterating Jordan’s refusal to bear additional burdens.

"Providing a decent life for refugees is a shared international responsibility. The solution to the refugee crisis lies in their return to their homeland. Until then, the international community must fully assume its responsibilities," he said.

During discussions with Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court Karim Khan, Safadi stressed the importance of applying international law and international humanitarian law without bias, urging the international community, particularly the UN Security Council, to hold Israel accountable for any escalatory actions and violations of international laws.