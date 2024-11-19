Foreign minister discusses efforts to end Israeli aggression on Gaza with UN official

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and UN Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator for Gaza Sigrid Kaag on Tuesday discuss efforts to end the Israeli aggression on Gaza (Petra photo)

AMMAN — Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and UN Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator for Gaza Sigrid Kaag on Tuesday discussed efforts to end the Israeli aggression on Gaza and addressed the humanitarian consequences of the war on the besieged strip.

Safadi stressed the need for an immediate international endeavour to stop the Israeli aggression and ensure the delivery of adequate and sustained humanitarian assistance to all areas of Gaza, which is facing an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe, according to a ministry statement.

The talks also focused on ways to enhance cooperation in delivering aid through Jordan's land humanitarian corridor.

Also on Tuesday, Safadi met with UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen over efforts exerted to reach a political solution to the crisis in Syria.

During the talks, Safadi stressed the urgency of collective action to end the crisis in Syria and address its wider consequences, in a way that preserves Syria's unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity, while supporting efforts to meet the aspirations of the Syrian people.

Safadi reiterated the importance of restoring stability and security in Syria and creating conditions conducive to the voluntary return of refugees, which he described as a vital regional priority, according to a ministry statement.

Pedersen expressed appreciation for Jordan's efforts in reaching a solution to the crisis in Syria.