Foreign minister, Bahraini counterpart discuss ties, sign MoU on diplomatic training

By JT - May 22,2025 - Last updated at May 22,2025

AMMAN — Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Thursday held extensive talks with Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Bin Rashid Al Zayani, focusing on boosting the deep-rooted relations between Jordan and Bahrain and addressing regional developments.

Discussions centred on enhancing cooperation across various sectors, in line with the directives of His Majesty King Abdullah and Bahraini King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa.

The two ministers also reviewed existing agreements and memoranda of understanding (MoUs), exploring mechanisms to activate and expand them to promote broader and more effective cooperation, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Safadi reiterated Jordan’s pride in its close ties with Bahrain and expressed appreciation for the care and support extended to Jordanian citizens living and working in Bahrain.

On regional developments, the ministers focused on efforts to reach a lasting ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, facilitate a prisoner exchange deal, and ensure the sustained delivery of humanitarian aid.

They also underscored the importance of achieving a just and comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution as the only path to regional security and stability, and stressed the need for a clear political horizon to advance that goal.

Regarding Syria, the top diplomats reiterated their support for efforts to rebuild the country based on preserving its unity, sovereignty, security, and stability, while protecting the rights of its people.

The talks also touched on Bahrain’s progress in electronic and digital transformation, particularly the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ e-services, digital systems, and training programmes under the National Human Rights Plan. They also agreed to institutionalise cooperation in these areas.

Safadi and Al Zayani also signed an MoU between the Jordanian Diplomatic Institute and the Mohammed bin Mubarak Al Khalifa Academy for Diplomatic Studies to enhance cooperation in diplomatic training, research, and academic exchange.