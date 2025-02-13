Forced displacement of Palestinians war crime, violates international law - EU ambassador

AMMAN — EU Ambassador to Jordan Pierre-Christophe Chatzisavas on Thursday stressed the EU’s stance that any forced displacement of Palestinians from the occupied Palestinian territories is a war crime and a clear violation of international law.

In an interview with the Jordan News Agency, Petra, Chatzisavas emphasised that Gaza remains an integral part of Palestinian territories and must be part of the future independent Palestinian state.

He also reaffirmed that the two-state solution is the only viable path to long-term regional security and stability, underscoring the EU’s steadfast commitment to this stance.

The ambassador also commended Jordan as a key ally and one of the EU’s closest partners in the region, highlighting the deep-rooted bilateral relations built on mutual respect and shared benefits over several decades.

He also emphasised the significance of the EU-Jordan partnership agreement, which has been in place for more than 20 years and remains one of the EU’s most advanced partnerships, noting that the agreement includes a free trade deal and is periodically updated every four to five years.

He also said "Following extensive discussions over the past six months to redefine priorities, the two sides formalised their new strategic partnership agreement on January 29 under the patronage of His Majesty King Abdullah. This agreement is structured around five core pillars: politics, security, investment, human development, and migration."

In terms of economic relations, Chatzisavas underscored the EU-Jordan trade agreement’s advantages, particularly the facilitation of Jordanian exports to European markets free from quotas and tariffs. Ongoing efforts to update the simplified rules of origin framework will further enhance Jordan’s exports. With a market of 450 million consumers, the EU sees a growing need to diversify Jordan’s export base.

Investment is another key priority, with the new strategic partnership agreement featuring a 3 billion euro support package, including a 1 billion euro concessional loan aimed to ease Jordan’s macroeconomic challenges and facilitate structural and fiscal reforms.

"An additional 600 million euros in grants, including direct budgetary support, will help Jordan manage external pressures and continue its modernisation efforts."

Chatzisavas also highlighted the EU’s ability to leverage up to 1.4 billion euros in investments in Jordan through partnerships with institutions such as the European Investment Bank, citing the Water Carrier Project as an example, where EU grants facilitate access to concessional loans for large-scale infrastructure projects.

Chatzisavas also reiterated that EU development aid to Jordan is aimed at poverty alleviation and improving access to essential services, including education and healthcare. He highlighted EU support for programmes addressing social challenges such as employment, gender-based violence and the refugee crisis. He also emphasised the EU’s ongoing commitment to supporting the Syrian Refugee response and UNRWA.

On humanitarian assistance, he pointed to the EU’s 130 million euro pledge for Gaza aid at the start of 2024, supporting evacuation efforts for hundreds of children now receiving treatment in EU countries.

He also commended Jordan’s initiative, led by King Abdullah, to provide medical treatment for 2,000 children from Gaza.

On the political front, Chatzisavas said that the EU is committed to increasing political dialogue, with plans to hold a summit every two years and regular invitations for Jordan’s foreign minister to address the EU Foreign Affairs Council.

Regarding security cooperation, the ambassador highlighted the EU’s desire to boost cooperation in areas such as counter-narcotics, international crime, counterterrorism, and the rule of law, highlighting growing military cooperation between the EU and the Kingdom.