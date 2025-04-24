Forbes recognises public works minister among top 10 MENA real estate leaders

Minister of Public Works and Housing Maher Abu Samen is named by Forbes Middle East as one of the top 10 government officials shaping the real estate sector in MENA for 2025 (Petra photo)

AMMAN — Minister of Public Works and Housing Maher Abu Samen has been named by Forbes Middle East as one of the top 10 government officials shaping the real estate sector in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region for 2025.

According to a statement issued by the ministry on Thursday, cited by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, the selection was based on criteria such as sectorial regulation, supportive policies, and consumer protection.

Abu Samen, who also chairs the board of directors of the Housing and Urban Development Corporation, was recognised for his significant contributions and leadership in real estate and construction.

Appointed as minister in 2022, Abu Samen has overseen key projects including land development initiatives in high-density areas and the rollout of 11 digital public services via the "Sanad" platform, in collaboration with the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship.

The ministry emphasised that this recognition reflects years of progress in urban development and is a “testament” to the effectiveness of Jordan’s development model.

It also highlights the ministry’s pivotal role in promoting sustainable urban growth and enhancing public sector efficiency.