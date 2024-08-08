You are here
Food Festival
By JT - Aug 08,2024 - Last updated at Aug 08,2024
Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh on Thursday visited the Jordan International Food Festival, which is being held in Amman.
Khasawneh, accompanied by Tourism Minister Makram Qaisi, toured the festival venue and praised stakeholders' efforts in supporting the Jordanian heritage, tourism, and national production initiatives.
