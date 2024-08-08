You are here

Home » Local » Food Festival

Food Festival

By JT - Aug 08,2024 - Last updated at Aug 08,2024

Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh on Thursday visited the Jordan International Food Festival, which is being held in Amman.

Khasawneh, accompanied by Tourism Minister Makram Qaisi, toured the festival venue and praised stakeholders' efforts in supporting the Jordanian heritage, tourism, and national production initiatives. 

 

up
9 users have voted.
  • Printer Friendly and PDF


Newsletter

Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.

PDF