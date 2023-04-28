FMD-affected farmers still waiting for compensation, say stakeholders

The Ministry of Agriculture has already raised the issue to the Prime Ministry, and ‘procedures are still underway’, according to the Agriculture Ministry’s Spokesperson Lawrence Majali (Petra file photo)

AMMAN — Farmers who were affected by the outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) remain waiting for compensation as decisions continue to be postponed, according to Chairman of the Dairy Cattle Cooperative Laith Al Hajj.

“Nothing has changed as of now. The financial distress continues to have a heavy toll on farmers, and nothing is being resolved,” Hajj told The Jordan Times.

There are over 100 farms that have been negatively affected by the disease, he added.

The most recent meeting on the matter occurred on Tuesday with the participation of relevant stakeholders, including Ministry of Agriculture representatives. During the meeting, the parties discussed accelerating compensation for FMD-infected farms, Hajj said. However, no final decision was reached.

Previously, Hajj revealed to The Jordan Times that FMD-induced losses have surpassed JD35 million. Stakeholders likewise have not yet agreed on the quantity parameters for opening the door to imported cattle, Hajj added.

The Ministry of Agriculture has already raised the issue to the Prime Ministry, and “procedures are still underway”, according to the Agriculture Ministry’s Spokesperson Lawrence Majali.

Affected farmers were supposed to receive compensation packages “a while ago”, said Ali Ghabayen, president of the Al Dhuleil Dairy Cattle Association.

“What is needed now is to prioritise support and compensation for the financial trouble suffered by a significant number of cattle breeders,” Ghabayen said.