FM, Yemeni counterpart discuss terrorist attack on oil ports

AMMAN — Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Saturday received a phone call from Yemeni Foreign Minister Ahmed Bin Mubarak, during which they discussed the repercussions of the terrorist attack launched by the Houthi militia on the Rudhum and Dabba oil ports.

They described the Houthi terrorist attack as a clear violation of international de-escalatory resolutions and efforts aimed at reaching an agreement to end the Yemeni crisis and achieve security and stability, according to a statement from the Foreign Ministry.

Safadi condemned the Houthi terrorist attack, which undermines efforts to resolve the Yemeni crisis and restore security and stability.

The Jordanian minister stressed the need to renew the armistice, which mitigated the repercussions of the crisis afflicting Yemeni people, highlighting the importance of Houthis' working in congruence with efforts exerted to reach a political solution to the crisis in accordance with UN resolutions and approved references.

Commending the stances of the Yemeni government and the steps undertaken to achieve peace in Yemen, Safadi stressed that the Kingdom will continue to support the Yemeni people, Yemen’s legitimate government and all endeavours to resolve the crisis in a manner that guarantees the security of Yemen and the Arab Gulf.