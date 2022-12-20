FM reiterates Jordan’s firm support for Iraq

AMMAN — Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Tuesday said that the second edition of the Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership stemmed from countries’ belief in the centrality and stability of Iraq, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The conference focused on supporting Iraq, its security, stability and sovereignty, which are pillars of security and stability in the region, he added.

In a joint press conference with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein, Safadi affirmed that Jordan stands by its firm position to bolster institutional cooperation with Iraq in order to serve mutual interests.

“We are one unit and our economic achievements will be augmented if we work hand in hand,” he said.

Safadi referred to His Majesty King Abdullah’s continuous and tireless efforts in communicating with and supporting Iraq as well as his constant search for practical mechanisms to institutionalise this cooperation and reflect the fraternal and historical relations that bind the two countries.

Highlighting the tripartite, institutionalised cooperation between Jordan, Iraq and Egypt and its endeavour to achieve integration, he noted that the next summit will be held in Egypt.

Safadi lauded French President Emmanuel Macron’s efforts in launching the first Baghdad conference to support Iraq by highlighting the centrality of Iraq's security, sovereignty and achievements to the entire region.

Iraq recorded a victory over terrorism through great sacrifices, he said, adding that “this victory belongs to all of us, because terrorism is an enemy to all of us.”

Hussein expressed thanks to Jordan for its continuous support for the Iraqi government, indicating that the countries of the region need to collaborate to face challenges and achieve regional prosperity.

Challenges facing the Iraqi government are mostly regional and international, Hussein said, stressing that environmental, climate-related, security, economic, energy and food-security challenges all require joint action.

He said that the electric grid connection project between Jordan, Iraq and Egypt has reached advanced stages, underlining the importance of continuous cooperation for the success of the project.

On another note, he confirmed that consultations remain ongoing to establish the industrial zone between Jordan and Iraq.