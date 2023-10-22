FM calls for Gaza ceasefire, civilian protection, humanitarian corridors

AMMAN — Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Sunday stressed the need to halt the war on Gaza, safeguarding civilian lives and establishing humanitarian corridors to the besieged strip.

In a phone call with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and European Commission Vice President Josep Borrell, Safadi warned that the ongoing conflict and the international community's failure to intervene and put an end to the war could perpetuate the perception that this is a Western-Arab-Islamic war, according to Al Mamlaka TV.

Safadi also discussed with Cindy McCain, World Food Programme (WFP) executive director, the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza and the cooperation between Jordan and the WFP in this regard.

They reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining coordination over the swift delivery of aid; both parties highlighted the depth of the existing cooperation mechanisms and the ongoing coordination to enhance them to ensure the immediate delivery of aid.