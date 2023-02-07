Left: A view of the Logos Hope ship docked at the Aqaba port. Right: Visitors are seen onboard the Logos Ship, the world’s largest floating library, in this photo taken on January 27 (Photos by Rajive Cherian)

AMMAN — The world’s largest floating library, Logos Hope, which is currently docked at the Aqaba port, has received around 21,000 visitors since January 16, according to the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA).

In a recent interview with The Jordan Times, the Tourism and Environment Commissioner at ASEZA, Nidal Majali, noted that the ship’s arrival has increased tourism traffic in Aqaba by attracting thousands of visitors within a period of three weeks.

Jordanians who recently visited the Logos Hope shared their “unique” experiences aboard the ship with The Jordan Times.

Manal Kasht, a resident of Amman, visited the floating library last week after driving to Aqaba with her 10-year-old daughter and her nine-year-old son.

“It was an extremely organised and welcoming environment, especially for families and children,” she told The Jordan Times.

Kasht also noted that the library’s books, which cover a wide range of topics that target various age categories, were arranged in colourful and aesthetically pleasing patterns.

“The volunteers on the ship were extremely friendly and interactive, which further enriched my children’s experience,” she added.

“We always frequent book exhibitions held in Amman, but a floating library that allowed us to enjoy unique interactions with people from various countries across the world was definitely a unique experience,” she continued.

Entry fees, which are an optional donation, are 50 piasters per person, and the prices of the books are “very symbolic”, ranging between JD1 and JD10, according to Kasht.

Ahkam Dajani visited the Logos Hope with her 15-year-old daughter, who shares her love for books and learning.

“We drove from Amman to Aqaba with our friends; the overall atmosphere and the reduced prices with a diverse range of books to choose from made it a worthwhile experience,” she told The Jordan Times.

The library, which carries over 400 volunteers of 65 different nationalities, will continue to receive visitors until February 15, Logos Hope project Manager in Jordan Jabulani Mlambo told The Jordan Times in previous statements.