First pilgrimage to Umm Jimal following inscription on UNESCO heritage list

AMMAN — The Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Tla' Al-Ali, in cooperation with the Catholic Centre for Studies and Media (CCSM), the Jordan Tourism Board and JETT Tourism Transport Company, organised the first pilgrimage to the Umm Jimal archaeological site in Mafraq, following its inscription on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

Hassan Ruhaibehh, Mayor of Umm Jimal, gave a comprehensive overview of the city's history, highlighting its main archaeological sites, emphasising the importance of its historic cathedral, consecrated in 557 AD, which once welcomed pilgrims from various dioceses in Jordan, Syria and Palestine.

The pilgrims visited the cathedral, where they prayed and reflected on its rich heritage. Father Rifaat Bader, director of the Catholic Centre for Studies and Media in Amman, praised the efforts that led to the recognition of Umm Jimal as a UNESCO World Heritage Site on 23 July 2024, making it the seventh Jordanian site to receive this distinction.

Father Bader also recalled a historic mass held in the cathedral in 2014, presided over by Patriarch Fouad Twal, and the visit of the Maronite Patriarch Cardinal Bechara Boutros. He expressed the hope that 23 July would become an annual celebration of Umm Jimal, with services and local and international pilgrimages.

Participants explored the history of Umm Jimal, known as the "Black Oasis", where Christianity flourished between 324 and 636 AD. They learned about the events that led to its abandonment, including the outbreak of the plague and a devastating earthquake in 747 AD, which left the city in ruins for over 1,100 years. Resettlement began gradually in 1935.

The delegation also visited St Joseph's Latin Church in Mafraq, where Deacon Hazem Al Nimri gave an overview of the history of the parish, which dates back to its foundation in 1939.

This pilgrimage is part of a series of spiritual journeys organised by the Sacred Heart Parish to holy sites across Jordan, including Mar Elias, Our Lady of the Mountain, the Baptism Site, Mount Nebo and other sites of religious and historical significance.