First-ever Levitate Conference outlines ‘bigger picture’ of drone industry

HRH Prince Feisal, the Regent, attends the first edition of the Levitate Conference in Amman on Sunday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — Under the patronage of HRH Prince Feisal, the Regent, the first edition of the Levitate Conference and exhibition was launched on Sunday in Amman.

Levitate is a platform dedicated to bringing together drone enthusiasts, industry leaders and government officials to discuss the latest advancements, trends and challenges in the drone market, also offering opportunities to explore the transformative potential of drone-data across various industries.

The two-day conference and exhibition, the first of its kind in Jordan and the region, is organised by the Special Operations Forces Exhibition and Conference (SOFEX), and powered by Sager, a drone solution company.

In his keynote address, Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Ahmad Hanandeh said: “The Arab region is witnessing an accelerated use of intelligent robotic devices across different sectors… therefore there is an urgency to develop common vision between different institutions.”

The Kingdom intends to keep pace with global technological advancements, build on best practices and amend its legislation to advance local innovation in drone technology, the minister added.

“The conference is unique in its approach, as it raises awareness of the latest developments within the industry and unites key industry representatives and enthusiasts, with hopes of accelerating the growth of the drone sector in Jordan and the region,” according to SOFEX Vice Chairman Brig. Gen. Ayman Al Batran.

Rapid global developments require an event that enables discussions of safe and responsible drone operation, he added.

For his part, Sager Drone CEO Yousef Amoura said that drones have become “a huge part” of various industries including agriculture, logistics and security.

Looking at the “bigger picture”, Amoura noted that the drone industry will create a significant number of job opportunities.

The conference also featured a number of panel discussions on the revolutionary power of drones in energy, agriculture and infrastructure endeavours, as well as the future of the industry and investments in drone-based technology.