Finance minister acquaints governors on economic developments

AMMAN — Finance Minister Mohamad Al-Ississ, in the presence of Interior Minister Mazen Faraya, on Thursday met with governors and administrative governors at the Interior Ministry to acquaint them with the latest economic and financial developments of the government.

Al-Ississ also stressed the success of the fifth review of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) regarding the economic reform programme of the government, which aims at increasing competitiveness and enhancing special protection and financial and monetary stability, in addition to creating jobs for youth, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The minister said that these procedures contributed to increasing the credit ranking of the Kingdom to B1 positive with a positive outlook according to Moody's credit agency.

He also stressed that the government is committed to refraining from increasing existing tax rates or imposing new ones, taking into consideration the difficult economic conditions of the citizens.

Al-Ississ also said that the Kingdom showed "strong" commitment" to continuing with the implementation of the IMF-supported economic reform programme and moving forward on the "right" track towards realising recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also referred to Jordan's commitment to the reform approach despite the difficult economic conditions across the world, pointing out that Jordan, with its financial and monetary policy, under direct Royal directives to the government, was able to continue its economic stability.

The governors commended the IMF's report on Jordan and the success of the financial and monetary policies in maintaining the stability of the economy and the ability to reach international markets.