Females account for 47.1% of total population in Jordan — DoS

By JT - Mar 06,2025 - Last updated at Mar 06,2025

AMMAN — The number of females in Jordan reached 5.521 million by the end of 2024, accounting for 47.1 per cent of the total population, compared to 52.9 per cent for males.

This means that for every 100 females, there are 113 males, according to a report by the Department of Statistics, Al Mamlaka reported.

The highest proportion of females falls within the 15–64 age group, representing 60.7 per cent of the total female population.

Girls under 15 years old make up 35.4 per cent, while those aged 65 and above constitute 3.9 per cent.

The report also indicates that females have a higher life expectancy than males, living on average 3.2 years longer.

According to labour force surveys, the illiteracy rate among Jordanian women aged 15 and above dropped from 16.5 per cent in 2000 to 6.8 per cent in 2024, a 58 per cent decline.

The literacy rate among Jordanian women rose to 93.2 per cent in 2024.

The Ministry of Education’s statistical reports show an increase in net enrolment rates for female students in basic education, rising from 90.0 per cent in 2000 to 94.8 per cent in 2023, marking a 5 per cent increase.

Secondary school enrolment for female students also grew from 77 per cent to 83.1 per cent over the same period, an 8 per cent increase.

Data from the Ministry of Higher Education for 2023 indicate that female enrolment in bachelor’s and postgraduate programs exceeded that of males.

Women accounted for 54.7 per cent of bachelor’s degree enrolments, compared to 45.3 per cent for males, a 9 percentage point gap in favour of females.

Indicators of women’s economic empowerment have shown significant improvement between 2015 and 2023.

The percentage of women owning land rose from 15.8 per cent in 2015 to 19.2 per cent in 2023, an increase of about 22 per cent.

The percentage of women owning apartments increased from 23 per cent to 25.9 per cent, a 31 per cent rise.

The 2023 Population and Family Health Survey found that 82.8 per cent of currently married women aged 15–49 make joint financial decisions with their spouses, while 13.8 per cent decide independently.

The survey also noted that the percentage of previously married women in the same age group with a bank account or using mobile financial services increased from 19.6 per cent in 2017 to 23.0 per cent in 2023, an 18.4 per cent rise.

Data from the Independent Election Commission indicate that female representation in Parliament increased from 6.4 per cent in 2008 to 19.6 per cent in 2024.

Of the 27 women elected, nine won seats through party lists, while 18 secured seats through the women's quota, half of whom are affiliated with political parties.

Female participation in political parties also rose from 27.8 per cent to 44.5 per cent, a 60 per cent increase.

The percentage of female judges grew from 6.2 per cent to 29.5 per cent over the same period.

As of 2023, women comprised 24.1 per cent of ministerial positions, held 25.6 per cent of diplomatic roles, and accounted for 15.4 per cent of ambassadors.