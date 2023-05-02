Female Jordanian archer bags gold at Arab Championship in Tunisia

By Rayya Al Muheisen - May 02,2023 - Last updated at May 02,2023

Jordan’s Diana Al Daoud’s won gold at the 12 Arab Archery Championship in Djerba, Tunisia, on Sunday (Photo courtesy of Diana Al Daoud)

AMMAN — After starting as a hobby, Diana Al Daoud’s passion for archery hit the mark when she struck gold at the 12 Arab Archery Championship in Djerba, Tunisia, on Sunday, becoming the first Jordanian woman attain this feat.

The Arab Archery Championship is an annual event that brings together archers from Arab countries. The championship is organised by the Arab Archery Federation and is held in different countries annually. This year’s championship was held from April 25 to April 30.

Sixty-three archers from 10 countries — Tunisia, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Iraq, Jordan, Sudan, Egypt and Algeria — took part in the competition.

“The first championship I participated in was the Asian Archery Championship held in Bangladesh 2021. I wasn’t satisfied with my archery skills back then, so I decided to practise harder and aim for international championships,” Daoud told The Jordan Times.

Daoud shot her first arrow after the COVID-19 lockdown, when she decided to explore her interests and engage herself with a useful hobby.

“I started training by myself every day, and I don’t have a trainer until this day,” said Daoud.

Daoud encourages all sports enthusiasts, especially girls, to follow their dreams, work hard and believe in themselves. “Never let societal stigmas push you back,” said Daoud.

“Despite the difficulties of my archery journey, I enjoyed every bit of it,” Daoud added.

“Archers in Jordan call for more support for the sport, mainly from the Royal Jordan Shooting Federation and the Jordan Olympic Committee,” Daoud added.