Female farmers struggle with limited support, climate change impacts - study

AMMAN — Despite their essential role in agriculture, many women working in the local sector feel neglected and unsupported.

A recent study by Tamkeen revealed that a staggering 75.7 per cent of women in agriculture report a lack of social backing from local communities and agricultural associations, highlighting a critical gap in resources and advocacy for female agricultural workers.

The study, titled "The Impact of Climate Change on Female Agricultural Workers in Jordan: Women and Agriculture in the Face of Climate Change", found that the vast majority of women in agriculture are involved in crop farming, accounting for 99.1 per cent, followed by livestock farming at 6.1 per cent, and food production at 1.8 per cent.

One of the key findings showed that 82.7 per cent of women working in agriculture are employed on farms owned by others, while only 6.7 per cent own and manage their own farms.

The study also revealed that although more than half of the women in the sector are aware of climate change, their understanding remains limited.

Seventy-two per cent of these women have only a basic level of awareness, underscoring the urgent need for comprehensive education and training to equip them with the knowledge and tools to cope with the challenges climate change poses to agriculture.

Director of Tamkeen Linda Kalash said that Jordan’s agricultural sector is facing increasing challenges due to climate change, including rising temperatures, decreasing rainfall, and extended droughts, all of which have adversely affected productivity.

She urged for stronger policies and investments in sustainable agricultural practices to protect livelihoods and ensure food security in the face of these climate pressures.

The study also highlighted coping strategies employed by female farmers in response to reduced agricultural income. A notable 75.2 per cent of women resort to seeking additional work.

Meanwhile, a striking 97.7 per cent of women employed in the sector reported receiving no financial or technical assistance to help them tackle the impacts of climate change.

The study concluded with several key recommendations, including the need to enhance climate change awareness, ensure sustainable support for women in the sector, expand irrigation networks, and develop advanced water management techniques.