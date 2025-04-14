Feed price increase prompts concern over production costs, market stability - stakeholders

The Ministry of Industry and Trade’s recent decision to raise feed prices for certain types of livestock sparks concern among agricultural experts and sector representatives, who warn the move will increase production costs for cattle and poultry farmers (JT file)

AMMAN — The Ministry of Industry and Trade’s recent decision to raise feed prices for certain types of livestock has sparked concern among agricultural experts and sector representatives, who warn the move will increase production costs for cattle and poultry farmers.

Although sheep were excluded from the price hike, stakeholders say the adjustment is still expected to place additional pressure on livestock breeders and eventually impact consumer prices.

Industry stakeholders also noted that the timing of the decision could exacerbate the sector’s already fragile condition, as farmers continue to suffer the consequences of a prolonged dry season.

“This is not only about feed prices, but also about the cumulative effect of seasonal drought and market instability,” said Nidaa Ibraheem, an agricultural engineer, highlighting the potential strain on small and mid-sized farmers. She noted that the decision should be evaluated in the context of growing environmental uncertainty.

Laith Al Haj, president of the Cooperative Dairy Farmers’ Association, expressed similar concerns in a statement to The Jordan Times. He pointed out that higher prices for essential feeds such as barley and bran could make it increasingly difficult for farmers to maintain operations. “Dairy farmers are already grappling with high production costs and low milk prices,” he said.

Rana Maen, an economist with experience in the agricultural industry, said that “Increasing feed prices, even if sheep are excluded, sends a ripple effect through the entire livestock industry.”