Fayez, Senate delegation meet with Romania’s Timisoara representatives on official visit

By JT - May 07,2023 - Last updated at May 07,2023

AMMAN — Senate President Faisal Fayez on Saturday met with the head of the provincial council of the Romanian city of Timisoara and members of the Timisoara House of Representatives during an official visit to Romania at the invitation of President of the Romanian Senate Alina Gorghiu.

Fayez highlighted Jordan's keenness to strengthen relations with Romania and maintain coordination and consultation between the two countries on various issues of common interest.

He also emphasised Jordan's keenness to expand partnerships and cultural ties with the city of Timisoara.

Fayez and accompanying members of the Jordanian Senate congratulated the Romanian side for the city of Timisoara’s selection as one of the European Capitals of Culture for 2023.

He also praised the development that Romania is witnessing in various fields, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The Timisoara governor and Lower House members expressed appreciation for their country's relations with Jordan, stressing their keenness to strengthen them in various fields and develop more investment partnerships.

They also pointed out the available investment opportunities in Timisoara, especially in the field of electronics and technology.

Fayez and the Senate delegation also met with the Jordanian community in Timisoara, where they conveyed the greetings of His Majesty King Abdullah as well as the King’s keenness to communicate with Jordanian communities abroad, recognising their role as ambassadors for their country.

The meeting with the Jordanian expatriates was held at the Jordanian-Palestinian assembly headquarters, and was attended by Jordan's ambassador and President of the Jordanian community in Romania, Sammer Znoon, and Jordanian- Palestinian assembly president in Timisoara Kamal Zayid.