Father found buried in Ruwaished after son confesses to murder, police says

AMMAN — Authorities on Monday said they are questioning a suspect who allegedly murdered and buried his father last week in the Ruwaished area.

The victim was reportedly murdered by his son “who buried him with the help of one of his relatives,” Police Spokesperson Lt. Col. Amer Sartawi said.

“We received information that a person was missing and upon investigating the incident we concluded that the victim’s son was the main suspect,” Sartawi told The Jordan Times.

Upon summoning the suspect, the police official added, he “confessed to murdering his father following a dispute between the two”.

“The suspect informed us that he buried his father with the help of one of his relatives,” according to Sartawi.

The police official said that the Criminal Court prosecutor ordered that the body be exhumed for a government autopsy.

A senior official source told The Jordan Times that the suspect allegedly dug a grave close to his home and “buried his father in it”.

“The suspect then poured cement on top of the grave to conceal the murder,” according to the senior official source.

A postmortem conducted by a team of pathologists at the Irbid National Institute of Forensic Medicine indicated that the victim received “five stab wounds to his chest and neck,” a senior medical source said.

“The victim’s body was also in its early decomposition and government pathologists estimated that the victim has been dead between three to five days,” the senior judicial source said.

The victim also received multiple blows to his skull that were caused by a blunt object, according to the senior medical source.

Police said investigations are ongoing with the son and his relative.