Farmers Union president highlights ‘alternative crops’ as food security solution

By Rana Tayseer - May 13,2023 - Last updated at May 13,2023

Jordan’s climate is compatible with many alternative and tropical crops, said President of the Jordan Farmers Union Mahmoud Al Oran (Photo by Amjad Ghsoun)

AMMAN — The scientific research community and cooperative societies must work together to plant alternative crops such as saffron, basil, and others to ensure profitability for farmers and optimise the Kingdom’s limited water resources, President of the Jordan Farmers Union (JFU) Mahmoud Al Oran told The Jordan Times.

In light of the marketing bottlenecks and the closure of border crossings, it is necessary to think about alternative crops that are both suitable for the regional climate and exportable to international markets, he said.

Alternative cultivations may include fruit trees, such as the papaya tree, which are easy to grow in the Jordan Valley, Oran added, stressing the need to take advantage of Jordan’s comparative advantages and beneficial geographic location.

The JFU president pointed to the increasing prevalence of crops that are new to Jordan, such as basil, noting the need for Jordanian farmers to start planting leafy greens, “as we are famous only for growing vegetables”.

“There are many crops that are more profitable and that consume less water, and we should focus on training farmers on how to introduce these new crops,” he said.

Oran called for increased cooperation between the concerned authorities, farmers and cooperative societies in this regard, also calling for “large plots of land” to be allocated for alternative crops.

Jordan’s climate is compatible with many alternative and tropical crops, Oran noted, adding that some farmers’ experiences in tropical agriculture have proven successful.

“We are thinking of alternative crops, and we hope to use our water resources and climate optimally in order to preserve our food security”, he said.