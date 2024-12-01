Farmers in Jordan grapple with rising costs, harsh winter conditions - stakeholders

Stakeholders say that December marks a critical month for agricultural workers in Jordan as winter settles in, bringing with it unique challenges for farmers across the country (JT file)

AMMAN — December marks a critical month for agricultural workers in Jordan as winter settles in, bringing with it unique challenges for farmers across the country.

With decreasing temperatures and seasonal demands, farmers face fluctuating market conditions, resource limitations, and the harsh realities of their profession.

According to local stakeholders and farmers, these difficulties are further exacerbated by economic pressures, limited resources, and the long-term effects of climate change.

President of the Jordan Valley Farmers Union Adnan Khaddam told The Jordan Times, "In December, many farmers focus on winter crops such as spinach, lettuce, onions, and garlic, while others tend to citrus groves and olive trees.

"For many, the question is whether it is even worth it, but they persevere, as they have no other livelihood options," Khaddam added.

Ahmad Ziad, a citrus farm owner, said "During the cold weather, we work tirelessly and constantly monitor the weather conditions, but the financial strain is overwhelming."

"Fertiliser prices have doubled, and the cost of transporting produce to market has skyrocketed, leaving us in a constant state of debt," he added.

Female agricultural workers, a significant portion of Jordan’s farming labour force, face additional challenges.

These women are often responsible for physically demanding tasks such as planting, sorting produce, and preparing it for market.

Sereen Sharif, a local entrepreneur in Sweimeh working to promote eco-tourism, noted that while the work provides essential income for many, it comes with low wages and long hours in harsh conditions.

"For many women, this work is a lifeline," Sharif said, adding "but the physical demands and poor compensation make it a tough and often thankless job."