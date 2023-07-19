FAO launches workshop on syndromic surveillance systems in Jordan

Agriculture Minister Khalid Hneifat, FAO Representative in Jordan Nabil Assaf and guests pose for a group photo during the launch of a national workshop in Amman on Tuesday (Photo courtesy of FAO)

AMMAN — The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), in collaboration with the European Commission for the Control of Foot-and-Mouth Disease (EuFMD), on Tuesday launched a three-day national workshop titled “Syndromic Surveillance Systems for early detection and control of Foot-and-Mouth and Similar Transboundary animal diseases”.

Hosted in Amman, the workshop will be conducted by a mission from the EuFMD, and the Swiss consultancy firm SAFOSO in cooperation with the Ministry of Agriculture.

Agriculture Minister Khalid Hneifat, veterinarians from the Ministry of Agriculture’s Department of Animal Health and Epidemiological Monitoring and representatives of the Livestock Breeders Association attended the event

Hneifat said that this workshop emphasises the potential of syndromic surveillance systems for monitoring outbreaks of livestock diseases in a way that enhances efforts to contain these diseases.

Hneifat also emphasised the necessity of applying technical measures that ensure rapid and effective intervention to protect livestock, as part of the ongoing efforts between the sponsoring organisations and the Ministry of Agriculture to improve veterinary services, manage animal health, and invest in training cadres that will further raise skills and build capacities.

FAO Representative in Jordan Nabil Assaf said: “The FAO Emergency Centre for Transboundary Animal Diseases supports efforts to improve disease control capabilities and enhance international cooperation to exchange disease-related information at the regional and global levels. FAO also provides technical assistance to mitigate the effect of FMD [foot-and-mouth disease] on livestock through building the capacity of the veterinarians at the Ministry of Agriculture on disease surveillance laboratory testing in cooperation with EuFMD.”