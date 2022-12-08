FAO concludes Field Epidemiology Training Programme for Veterinarians

Participants pose for a photo during the conclusion of the Field Epidemiology Training Programme for Veterinarians (Photo courtesy of FAO)

AMMAN — The Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO), with funding from the Defense and Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) - US and in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture and the Royal Veterinary College - UK, concluded the Field Epidemiology Training Programme for Veterinarians (FETPV), which was launched on August 21, 2022.

The launch of the programme was followed by a three-month mentorship training period which aimed to produce competent field veterinary epidemiologists in Jordan who can interact with animal owners, investigate, assess, analyse and report the findings of outbreak investigations effectively and rapidly, according to a statement from FAO.

The programme has also improved veterinarians’ capacity for animal disease prevention, detection and response.

FAO conducted a scoping mission to Jordan with the support of the Directorate of Veterinary Services (DVS) in October 2019 to identify and provide the necessary support for strengthening veterinary services in Jordan.

Furthermore, in March 2022, FAO together with the Royal Veterinary College London carried out a follow-up mission to Jordan to assess veterinary epidemiology training needs and gaps.

Based on the findings of these two FAO missions and the positive feedback received from the Directorate of Veterinary Services and taking into account the recommendations of the Performance of Veterinary Services (PVS) evaluation, the Joint External Evaluation (JEE), and the National Action Plan for Health Security, it was agreed to provide support for epidemiology capacity building in Jordan.

Field epidemiology skills and capacities are at the core of veterinary workforce development as they enable the early detection, prevention, control and management of animal diseases, including zoonoses.