Faisali snatched a point against Hussein Irbid

AMMAN — In a thrilling Jordanian Pro League CFI showdown at Amman International Stadium on Friday, a late equaliser by Faisali has made the title race even more difficult for league leaders Hussein Irbid, as the two teams battled to a 1-1 draw.

The match began with both teams playing cautiously, aware of the stakes. Hussein Irbid, who came into the match as league leaders, dominated possession early on, with Faisali largely sitting back and looking for counter attacks. However, neither side could break the deadlock in the first half, despite a few promising chances.

The breakthrough came in the 56th minute when Hussein Irbid's Adham Quraishi capitalised on a well delivered cross into the box. His header found the back of the net, giving Hussein Irbid the lead and sending their fans into a frenzy. Faisali, though, quickly responded by pushing forward, trying to find a way back into the game.

The match turned dramatic in the dying moments. As the game neared its conclusion, Faisali desperately searched for an equaliser. In the 94th minute, with the clock almost running out, Abdulrahman Moutari delivered a stunning strike from inside the box. The ball flew past the Hussein Irbid keeper, securing a last gasp equalizer for Faisali and ensuring they did not leave empty handed.

This dramatic draw leaves Hussein Irbid in first place with 42 points, maintaining their position as the league leaders.

Meanwhile, Wihdat were also held to a 1-1 draw, this time against Shabab Urdun at the King Abdullah II Stadium. Despite enjoying most of the possession, Wihdat fell behind in the 62nd minute when Malek Allan scored for Shabab Urdun.

Wihdat responded in the 74th minute with a goal from Mohannad Semreen, but they couldn't find a second to take all three points. Wihdat remain in second place with 36 points, but their title chase is now more challenging with the gap to Hussein Irbid widening.

With the latest results, Hussein Irbid continue to lead the table, while Wihdat's title aspirations have been dented by another draw.

Finishing the week 18 Aqaba will take on Al Ahli, while Ramtha will face Ma’an in key matchups that could further impact the league standings.