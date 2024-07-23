Experts urge Jordanian firms to innovate against global tech risks

By JT - Jul 23,2024 - Last updated at Jul 23,2024

Digital sovereignty includes a nation's ability to control its digital environment, including data, devices, and software, he noted (JT File photo)

AMMAN — Information technology and cyber security experts are urging Jordanian businesses to develop innovative national solutions to global technology risks.

The experts stressed the importance of implementing redundant and backup systems specifically designed for disaster recovery and service continuity, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

They also stressed the need for continuous monitoring, keeping staff informed of problems and solutions, and implementing internal procedures to deal with such issues effectively.

Highlighting the importance of digital sovereignty in today's digital age, the CEO of the Information and Communications Technology Association of Jordan (intaj) Nidal Bitar emphasised the need for Jordanian companies to develop innovative national solutions to global technology challenges.

Digital sovereignty includes a nation's ability to control its digital environment, including data, devices, and software, he noted.

He also called for a unified Arab strategy that addresses the region's unique challenges and aims to achieve digital sovereignty.

Commenting on the recent global technical outage that affected critical sectors such as banking and airports, Bitar stressed the need for diverse cyber security solutions and the development of national alternatives.

He noted that the use of a variety of security systems and technologies can mitigate the impact of system failures.

He praised the efforts of the National Cyber Security Centre and its staff, as well as other relevant organisations, commending their crisis preparedness to deal with potential disruptions.

He also highlighted the need to invest in training and awareness programmes to improve employees' security knowledge, as well as continuous system monitoring and updates to address emerging vulnerabilities.

To avoid similar problems in the future, Bitar recommended relying on various security technologies rather than sticking to a single system. He also stressed the need to strengthen cyber security infrastructure through technological advancements.

Bitar also advised conducting regular system tests to identify and address vulnerabilities before they are exploited and suggested collaborating with international experts to benefit from global cyber security experience.

Regular updates to incorporate the latest security patches are also important, he noted.