Experts highlight role of media professionals in uncovering truth during war times

Mohammad Momani calls on media professionals to uphold professional standards and seek the truth amid rapid regional developments (Photo courtesy of Ministry of Government Communication)

AMMAN — Over 500 media professionals, content creators, and human rights advocates gathered on Sunday at the second Future of Media and Communication Forum in Amman to confront the urgent challenges facing journalism in conflict zones.

The two-day forum, organised by the Centre for Defending Freedom of Journalists (CDFJ), underscored the essential role media plays in shaping narratives during war, with a particular focus on the Israeli war against Palestine and Lebanon.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Mohammad Momani, Minister of Government Communication and Government Spokesperson, highlighted the destructive power of misinformation during times of conflict.

“The widespread dissemination of fake news is often systematic and intentional, leading to injustice," Momani said.

He called on media professionals to uphold professional standards and seek the truth amid rapid regional developments and technological changes.

Momani pointed to the critical situation in Palestine and Lebanon, where “assassination of the truth" is a weapon in itself.

He emphasised the role of Jordan under His Majesty King Abdullah’s leadership in bringing global attention to the Palestinian cause, calling on the media to ensure that truth is not lost in "the fog of war."

Moaid Allami, President of the Federation of Arab Journalists, echoed Momani's sentiments, describing how advanced communication tools are being misused to fuel violence in Palestine and Lebanon, killing innocent civilians.

He stressed the importance of ethical media reporting to counter these dangers, urging journalists to remain vigilant in exposing the reality of war zones.

"We must be among those who shape the development of media and communication, so we do not regret what may happen to us if we are unaware of what we possess and how the enemy exploits the surrounding technology," Allami said.

He added that journalists are being killed in war zones to prevent the transmission of the true picture of war.

Allami noted that the Western countries, which claim to respect freedom and democracy, have been a "mere illusion, with the region's wars revealing their other face."

Scott Griffen, executive director of the International Press Institute (IPI), spoke about the "unprecedented" dangers facing reporters, who are increasingly targeted through violence, smear campaigns, and hostile environments that foster the spread of rumours on social media platforms.

Griffen called for collective action to safeguard journalists as they work to provide accurate, truthful coverage.

On the sidelines of the forum, Mustafa Barghouti, a member of the Palestinian Legislative Council, spoke about the evolving role of media in today’s world.

Interviewed by The Jordan Times, Barghouti, outspoken rights activists, underscored how media, particularly social media, plays massive role in shaping political outcomes, often being manipulated by both sides of a conflict.

"We are in the age of short, fast messages," Barghouti said, reflecting on how quickly narratives are shaped and distorted in the modern media landscape.

Barghouti also highlighted the external pressures faced by journalists, particularly from authoritarian regimes and financial interests, emphasising the moral duty of journalists to continue seeking the truth in such a complex and conflicted world.

He also expressed disappointment over the failure to break the Gaza siege, a decision long supported by the Arab League.

He urged the Arab world to take tougher stances, including sanctions against Israel, warning of the increasing Israeli threat.

Barghouti commended Jordan’s strong position, emphasising the leadership's unwavering commitment to rejecting any attempts to compromise the Palestinian cause.