You are here
Experts anticipate rise in housing market demand
By Maria Weldali - May 06,2024 - Last updated at May 06,2024
Industry experts expect a 10 per cent increase in demand for housing in May as summer approaches (JT file photo)
AMMAN — Industry experts expected a 10 per cent increase in demand for housing in May as summer approaches.
Mahmoud Salah, a seasoned land developer and housing expert, told The Jordan Times that the sector’s seasonality varies across locations, a trend evident in the sales data from Amman, Zarqa, and other parts of the country.
Salah also drew attention to the current housing market situation, likening it to a bubble, referring to significant price increases driven by a temporary surge in demand, deviating from the fundamental factors that typically influence prices.
“The current demand for housing is unsustainable,” he said.
Despite May being projected as a promising month for stakeholders from various perspectives, a number of housing experts express concerns, pointing to a sharp decline in demand during the initial months of the year, a trend they fear may continue to worsen.
Land developer Qais Irshaid highlighted a noticeable shift in home buying patterns and demand, saying that prospective home buyers are increasingly prioritising affordability, a factor that has been outpaced by real estate prices for a considerable period.
Irshaid told The Jordan Times, “A slight increase in demand is expected, but the percentage would still be less compared with last year, given the uncertain geopolitical climate.”
Related Articles
Opinion
May 02, 2024
May 02, 2024
May 01, 2024
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
May 04, 2024
May 05, 2024
May 04, 2024
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.