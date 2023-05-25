Exhibition showcases rare photos of Jordan

By JT - May 25,2023 - Last updated at May 25,2023

AMMAN — Minister of Culture Haifa Al Najjar on Wednesday attended the photo exhibition "Jallabir: A Journey Across East Jordan in 1905" . The exhibition, at the Royal Automobile Museum, features a collection of 43 rare photographs taken by Jesuit priest Louis Jallabir (1877-1943) during his visit to Jordan in 1905.

French Ambassador Alexis Le Cour Grandmaison and EU Ambassador to Jordan Maria Hadjitheodosiou also attended the event, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra. The exhibition, commemorating the EU-supported Heritage Initiative, was organised by the French Cultural Institute and the French Institute for the Near East in Amman.

The photos showcase Jordan’s archaeological sites, village life, landscapes and historical landmarks. The exhibition will be open to the public until June 3, except on Tuesdays.