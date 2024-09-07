EU deploys 38 short-term observers for elections

AMMAN — The European Union Election Observation Mission (EU EOM) on Friday deployed 38 short-term observers across the Kingdom in preparation for the parliamentary elections scheduled for Tuesday.

This marks the third phase of the EU EOM’s deployment, following the arrival of an initial core team of 11 analysts at the end of July and 28 long-term observers who were stationed in Jordan on August 11.

At a press briefing on Friday, Deputy Chief Observer Delphine Blanchet said: “The 38 short-term observers will be stationed in both urban and rural areas. Their presence, combined with that of the long-term observers, will enhance the mission’s ability to monitor the election day activities, including polling, counting, and the tabulation of results.”

Blanchet noted that the short-term observers will be assigned to observe the closing procedures at one polling station and will remain there until counting is completed, adding that they will also monitor the tabulation process at the local district level.

“The EU EOM’s analysis covers various aspects including the legal framework, the performance of the election administration, campaign activities, media conduct, voting processes, counting, and the announcement of results by the Independent Elections Commission [IEC], as well as the resolution of any election-related disputes,” Blanchet added.

She also highlighted that the EU EOM has been cooperating with national observers, NGOs, candidates, and political parties, adding that 32 observers from the diplomatic community in Jordan, Canada, and Switzerland will join the EU EOM’s efforts.

Prior to their deployment, the short-term observers underwent a comprehensive two-day briefing in Amman on electoral procedures, the political environment, and other pertinent topics.

A delegation of seven members from the European Parliament will also be participating in the EU EOM observation.

Overall, the EU EOM will deploy more than 110 observers on the election day, representing all 27 EU member states, as well as Norway, Switzerland, and Canada. The mission is led by Chief Observer Zeljana Zovko, a member of the European Parliament.

The EU EOM will issue a preliminary statement of findings and recommendations on September 12 in Amman. The statement will be made publicly available to Jordanian citizens and authorities.

A final report, which will include recommendations for improving future elections, will be published within two months after the election day.