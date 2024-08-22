EU chief observer says 28 long-term observers deployed across Kingdom’s 12 governorates

Chief Observer of the European Union Election Observation Mission Željana Zovko on Thursday says that the Parliamentary elections slated for September 10 represent an important test for the democratic development of Jordan (Petra photo)

AMMAN — Chief Observer of the European Union Election Observation Mission Željana Zovko on Thursday said that the Parliamentary elections slated for September 10 represent an important test for the democratic development of Jordan.

“I trust that state authorities, political parties and all candidates will play their part in promoting a credible, peaceful, transparent and inclusive electoral process,” Zovko told reporters.

Zovko's comments were made during a press conference that was held at the Sheraton Hotel in Amman.

Zovko, a member of the European Parliament announced that she has concluded a five-day visit to the country but plans to return on Sept. 5

The EU Election Observation Mission (EU EOM) to Jordan was deployed on July 28 at the invitation of the Independent Election Commission (IEC). It included a team of 10 analysts, according to a press release by the EU.

The mission mandate is to observe all aspects of the process and to assess the extent to which the elections comply with the Jordanian constitution and laws, as well as Jordan’s international commitments related to democratic elections, the press release added.

The European Union has accompanied the Jordanian people in this process since the 2013 elections, according to Zovko.

“We already deployed since 16 August 28 long-term observers in all 12 governorates of Jordan,” she told reporters.

The mission observes’ task is to analyse the whole electoral process including the legal framework, electoral administration, voters, candidates’ registration and the campaign environment, Zovko said.

Their mission will also focus on the media and social media, voting, counting and tabulation of the results, as well as the complaints and appeals process”, said the chief observer.

“We will stay in the country until the completion of the electoral process,” she added.

Zovko said that she already met with several stakeholders including IEC officials, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi and Minister of Interior Mazen Faraya.

She also met with representatives from the civil society, political party members and the media.

“I had several meetings in Amman this week, to learn about election preparations. Our long-term observers already met many interlocutors and are preparing a comprehensive evidence-based report from their areas of observation” she added.

The chief observer said the mission is open to any comments regarding the elections from any individual or entity.

She told reporters that around election day, 38 short-term observers will reinforce the EU EOM which will have around 100 observers on the ground, including seven members of the European Parliament and more than 30 diplomats accredited in Jordan from EU Member States, as well as from Canada and Switzerland.

All EU EOM observers are bound by a code of conduct that requires strict impartiality and non-interference, Zovko stressed.

“We are here to observe and not to interfere in any matter related to the elections. Then we will include our initial findings in a preliminary statement, which will be presented in a press conference two days after Election Day,” Zovko said.

A final report with recommendations for improvement will be presented at a later stage, according to Zovko.

The EU Mission undertakes its work in accordance with the Declaration of Principles for International Election Observation, according to an EU press release.